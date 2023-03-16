Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 5.2%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 3,197,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,296,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 540,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

