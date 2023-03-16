Vow Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.53 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $86.53 million and $353,954.41 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

