Vox Royalty Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of VOXR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vox Royalty stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Vox Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 56 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 1 royalty option. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

