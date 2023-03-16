Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $88.65 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.26 or 0.00013022 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.65 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00210670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,038.68 or 0.99979655 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.18136891 USD and is down -10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,876,392.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

