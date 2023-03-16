Walken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.67 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $2.40 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00406414 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.19 or 0.27470926 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.