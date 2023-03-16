Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.80. 111,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 572,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

WBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

