Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after buying an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 146,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

