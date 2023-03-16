Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
SLYG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,805. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.