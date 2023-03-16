Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SLYG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,805. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.