Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.19. 35,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

