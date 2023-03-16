Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $185.03. 10,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

