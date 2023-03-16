Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,550,332 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00.

Walmart stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

