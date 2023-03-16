Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRTBY. Danske upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.