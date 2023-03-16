Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters Stock Performance

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $301.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.