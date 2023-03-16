WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,608 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

