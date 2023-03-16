WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

