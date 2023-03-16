WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.02 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $775.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 235.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

