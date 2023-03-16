WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.47 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $273.01 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

