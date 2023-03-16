WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $919,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,407,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

GOVT opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.