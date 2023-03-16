Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $54.24

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.24, but opened at $52.39. Weatherford International shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 40,315 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

