Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WBS. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Webster Financial Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE:WBS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

