Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,658 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $102,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.42. The stock had a trading volume of 176,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

