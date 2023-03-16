Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Global Payments by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 760,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 226.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.