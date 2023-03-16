Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,152 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

