Wedmont Private Capital Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 417.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 415,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,065. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

