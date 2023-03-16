Wedmont Private Capital Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 1,386,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,096. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

