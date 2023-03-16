Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 1,462,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,185. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.