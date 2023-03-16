Wedmont Private Capital Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.76. 21,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

