Wedmont Private Capital Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.15. 34,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average is $185.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

