Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $64.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,748. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

