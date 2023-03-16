WEMIX Price Up 25% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00006679 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 25% against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $409.28 million and $11.24 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,580,449 coins and its circulating supply is 244,701,246 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,515,648.7422307 with 244,633,446.76031435 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.64220443 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $14,490,419.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

