West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $242.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.73. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.