West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
