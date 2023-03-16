West Oak Capital LLC Has $761,000 Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,980 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,499 shares of company stock worth $7,285,653. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

