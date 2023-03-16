West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $80.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.