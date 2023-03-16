West Oak Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.