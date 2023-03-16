West Oak Capital LLC Sells 540 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 617.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

