West Oak Capital LLC Sells 630 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $182.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

