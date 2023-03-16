Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRMW stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

