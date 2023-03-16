Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.89.

WAL opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

