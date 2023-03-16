Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 2.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment.

