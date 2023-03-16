Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.25. Western Union shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,412,342 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.
Western Union Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Further Reading
