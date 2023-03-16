WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Financial Comparison

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.34 $5.18 million N/A N/A CompuMed $6.32 million 0.52 $1.07 million $0.32 8.59

WeTrade Group has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% CompuMed 12.07% 21.49% 14.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WeTrade Group and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats CompuMed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

