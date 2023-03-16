WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.82

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 368725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $600.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

