WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $42.57 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.57 million and approximately $707,007.95 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00318118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00023711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013472 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00016715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

