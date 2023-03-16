Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Major Shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc Acquires 1,900,000 Shares

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,666,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,911. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sababa Holdings Free Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 580,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

FREE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 1,396,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.49. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

FREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.