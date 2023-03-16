Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. 964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

