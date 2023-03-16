Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

SBUX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 693,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

