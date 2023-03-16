Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of WM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 143,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

