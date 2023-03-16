Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.
In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
