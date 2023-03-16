Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 41,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,567. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.