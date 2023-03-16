Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,104 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.38. 1,143,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,981. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,119 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

